We gave some easy boundaries: Paul van Meekeren after loss to India in T20 World Cup

Sydney [Australia], October 28 (ANI): Netherlands player Paul van Meekeren rued the chance to restrict India to a smaller total as they gave away easy boundaries after the team's loss in the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Stadium.

The pacer said that the game did not end to their liking but they enjoyed the game.

"Tonight was not our night but we enjoyed it. Honestly, we could have restricted India to a little bit less but we gave some easy boundaries."

"It's massive with the amount of media we got home. We planned but it did not turn out the way we would have liked. We know how good SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is. He was the biggest threat. Rohit also played some amazing shots," said the Netherlands bowler.

Commenting on their bowling, the pacer said that the bowling in the powerplay overs has improved and it is all a matter of execution.



"We have been bowling really well in the power play. It is about executing the plans but if you cannot get wickets then you are going to go for runs."

A superb performance by Indian bowlers coupled with half-centuries by a trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the all-round Men in Blue clinch a 56-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match.

With this win, India are at the top spot in the points table with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands are at the bottom and are yet to score a point.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) did not let Netherlands batsmen settle. Shami got one wicket.

Half-centuries from star batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav guided India to a competitive 179/2 in 20 overs against the Netherlands. (ANI)

