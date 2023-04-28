"We gave too many runs," MS Dhoni on CSK loss

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], April 28 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni believes that one of the major reasons for CSK's loss was giving away too many runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

CSK bowlers leaked runs throughout the innings but especially in the first six overs. At the end of the powerplay, CSK had conceded 64 runs without picking up any wickets. This set the groundwork for Rajasthan to set a target which was above par considering the average runs scored in the first innings.

"It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time, the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing the edges kept going for boundaries. They got the par score and we were not able to stop the runs," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said after the match.



Every single CSK bowler conceded plenty of runs in their spells but for the CSK skipper Matheesha Pathirana's performance with the ball was an exception even though he ended up conceding 48 runs in 4 overs.

"I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was very good, not that he bowled badly. The scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled."

Rajasthan's explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal kept CSK bowlers on the edge with his quick-fire knock of 77(43). Tushar Deshpande managed to pick up his wicket in the 14th over but the damage was already done.

"Yashasvi batted really well, important to go after the bowlers, and took calculated risks. It was slightly easier against our bowlers because we had to assess the right lengths. Even then Yashasvi batted well at the top end and at the end, Jurel batted really well. I think my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me some 10 games, but the 183 over here gave me the chance for one year, so this venue is close to my heart," Dhoni concluded.

CSK will play their next match against Punjab Kings on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

