West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell
We have cleared Russell to play in Global T20 Canada: Johnny Grave

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:32 IST

London [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies chief executive, has cleared the air regarding all-rounder Andre Russell's participation in the ongoing Global T20 Canada.
Russell had opted out of the three-match T20I series against India due to an injury, but he turned up for Vancouver Knights to play in the T20 tournament in Canada.
"We cleared him fit to play in Canada as a batsman. To monitor his fitness every day, a couple of our physios are over in the GT20. So we've got that oversight with Andre and his knee," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Grave as saying.
"But there's a massive difference between playing in domestic cricket to international cricket. Our fans really want to see Andre Russell at a 100 per cent while playing here against India: batting at 100 per cent, bowling at 100 per cent, fielding dynamically outside the circle at 100 per cent," he added.
Grave also said that Russell's injuries will not probably be fully solved, and he said the player has been given time to heal and gain fitness for international level matches.
"His injuries are probably not going to be ones that are ever going to be fully solved. Like many other sportsmen, like the Beckhams and the Ibrahimovics that have knee injuries, daily rehab is going to be part of his life for the rest of his playing career. We hope that he just takes our medical advice, strengthens his knee and hopefully when he's back to 100 per cent fitness he'll be back wearing maroon," Grave said.
Russell has had a history of injuries as in the Indian Premier League this year, he came out to represent Kolkata Knight Riders with a shoulder injury. Cricket West Indies Chief Executive said that the main objective of team management is to get Russell back to full fitness.
"We're positive and thinking about the best. Our thought for the moment is we want Andre to fully recover and get back to full fitness as the dynamic allrounder, but if Andre Russell has to become just a batsman, then the selectors will select him based on his performances and on that criteria," Grave said.
"But at the moment, I know he wants to continue. He loves bowling. He wants to be an allrounder and hopefully, he's doing everything he can to ensure that happens by following his rehab, listening to the medical advice and taking it easy. So it's good to see him not playing every game in Canada, managing his knee and managing his rehab," he added.
West Indies have lost opening two T20Is in the three-match series against India. The team lost the first match by four wickets whereas they lost the second by 22 runs. (ANI)

iocl