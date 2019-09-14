South Africa batsman David Miller
We have come here to win, says David Miller

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:00 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): As South Africa and India get ready to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, Proteas batsman David Miller said the side has come here to win and the "young squad" is looking forward to the challenge.
"Yeah I feel playing for your country, there is always responsibility on your shoulders regardless of how much experience you have in international cricket. I mean I have been playing for many years and there is a lot of things to look forward to. We have a young squad and they are all looking ahead to the challenge. It is a great stepping stone, we have come here to win and leave a mark," Miller told reporters on Saturday.
South Africa had a disappointing World Cup stint as they finished at the seventh spot, managing to win just three games out of nine.
After the tournament, the side opted for a re-jig. Miller said the team is now in good spirits and they have good preparation ahead of the series.
The Proteas side for the series against India comprises of many youngsters, however, Miller said that many players have the experience of playing in India through 'A' teams.
"We did a few things wrong in the World Cup, but now it is a new phase in South African cricket. We have been training hard for the past ten days. Everyone is eager to get the games going and test themselves. Like I said we have come here to win," Miller said.
"A lot of guys in our side have played 'A' games here. They are experienced enough to play in India. We have had good preparation, we have been here for more than a week. It's a good wicket here, we are eager to get going tomorrow," he added.
Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will be leading the side and Miller praised his skipper as he labelled him as a thinking cricketer.
"Quinton has been around for many years. He has an incredible brain, he is a thinking cricketer. It is really nice to be alongside him. It has been great so far, hope it continues," Miller said.
Proteas squad for three-match T20I series against India: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.
South Africa will take on India in a three-match T20I series and three-match Test series.
The first T20I will take place in Dharamshala tomorrow. (ANI)

iocl