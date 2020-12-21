We have opened up some scars: Burns after winning pink-ball Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 21 (ANI): Australia opening batsman Joe Burns feels that his side has gained an upper hand by defeating visitors India in such a comprehensive fashion in the first Test, and the next match at Melbourne could very well decide the fate of the series.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

"We know we have opened up some scars as well. We just have to prepare well, start well, carry on the momentum from the first Test. But we know India is going to bounce back and the next Test is going to play a crucial role in the result of the series," said Burns during a virtual press conference on Monday.



"We are the best team in the world. We are confident against everyone at every venue. Our bowlers are unbelievable. I think they bowled really well in the first innings and didn't get the rewards and then in the second innings they just nicked everything," he added.

The Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors. While Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets, Pat Cummins took four.

This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

"Our bowlers have done it for a long time. We know game in, game out they're going to be doing that and putting pressure on the opposition. It's a great luxury that our team has," said Burns.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for the visitors for the remaining three Tests as he heads back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. (ANI)

