Vikram Rathour
We have to play despite pollution, says Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh, batting coach Vikram Rathour said that there was pollution but the match would be played as scheduled.
" Yes, there is pollution but we have to play as the game is scheduled," Rathour told reporters."
"We are here to play and hopefully we will win," he added.
The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it dropped into the "severe plus" level today.
"I think that is the best thing about playing a sport. Once you are into the game I don't think you notice it. You play cricket in hot weather in Delhi at 45 or 46 degrees and sometimes in extremely cold conditions. So once you are into the game you don't notice these things. It is when you are sitting out that is when you notice it more," Rathour said.
Bangladesh's players were seen training in masks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.
In 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team struggled with pollution and their players used masks during a Test match in Delhi.
India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.
The squad includes youngsters like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.
"Extremely exciting when you see youngsters coming through, doing well in domestic cricket, and making their way into the Indian team. We have just arrived and it is the first day of practice so we have not really thought about the combination of the team yet. They are all promising cricketers so hopefully they will come good," Rathour said.
Talking about adapting to day-night Test match conditions, Rathour said: "This generation is pretty good. They make these adjustments very quickly. Pink ball is something interesting again, day-night Test match is again something new but I'm sure the way these players handle pressure in different conditions. They will be fine with it."
The Bangladesh team will play without Shakib Al Hasan as he was banned for two years, for breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code.
"Missing out on top players, of course, makes a difference to the team but T20 is the only format where you do not miss players too much. It is such a short game. The amount of T20 cricket being played in Bangladesh, I'm sure that they are pretty good as well," Rathour said. (ANI)

