We have to try to restrict Gayle and Russell: Courtney Walsh

Dubai [UAE], Jun 15 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowling coach Courtney Walsh on Saturday said that West Indies players Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are very dangerous and it is paramount that Bangladesh contains the batsmen in their upcoming match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"They are two dangerous players we have to try to restrict and get them out at the same time to have more control of the game. We will be focused on their team itself because they have very good players in their team as well. I am sure we can perform as a team against West Indies," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Walsh as saying.

West Indies and Bangladesh recently squared off against each other in the tri-nation series in Ireland. Bangladesh defeated Windies in the finals of the tournament.

Bangladesh got off to a good start in the World Cup as they defeated South Africa in their first match. But the team's campaign derailed a bit as they lost their games against England and New Zealand. Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka got abandoned due to rain.

"We were very consistent in every department right throughout that Tri-Nation series. We have been hampered a little bit by the weather here. It is out of our control. If we can get the consistency in the next couple of games, who knows what can happen," Walsh said.

Walsh who scalped 746 wickets in his international career for the Windies said discipline is the key for bowler's success in cricket.

"You have to have pace sometimes but for me, consistency, control, and execution is more important. If you don't have the 140-150kph pace, then you have to compensate for that. We have certainly been consistent, hitting the right areas and getting good variation," Walsh said.

"The guys have been working hard but you will have bad games here and there. Consistency is the key for us, and try to get good variation," he added.

Bangladesh takes on West Indies in their next match of the World Cup on June 17 at Taunton. (ANI)