Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh
Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh

We have to try to restrict Gayle and Russell: Courtney Walsh

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:38 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 15 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowling coach Courtney Walsh on Saturday said that West Indies players Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are very dangerous and it is paramount that Bangladesh contains the batsmen in their upcoming match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
"They are two dangerous players we have to try to restrict and get them out at the same time to have more control of the game. We will be focused on their team itself because they have very good players in their team as well. I am sure we can perform as a team against West Indies," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Walsh as saying.
West Indies and Bangladesh recently squared off against each other in the tri-nation series in Ireland. Bangladesh defeated Windies in the finals of the tournament.
Bangladesh got off to a good start in the World Cup as they defeated South Africa in their first match. But the team's campaign derailed a bit as they lost their games against England and New Zealand. Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka got abandoned due to rain.
"We were very consistent in every department right throughout that Tri-Nation series. We have been hampered a little bit by the weather here. It is out of our control. If we can get the consistency in the next couple of games, who knows what can happen," Walsh said.
Walsh who scalped 746 wickets in his international career for the Windies said discipline is the key for bowler's success in cricket.
"You have to have pace sometimes but for me, consistency, control, and execution is more important. If you don't have the 140-150kph pace, then you have to compensate for that. We have certainly been consistent, hitting the right areas and getting good variation," Walsh said.
"The guys have been working hard but you will have bad games here and there. Consistency is the key for us, and try to get good variation," he added.
Bangladesh takes on West Indies in their next match of the World Cup on June 17 at Taunton. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:50 IST

England not in panic situation, says Eoin Morgan

Dubai [UAE], June 15 (ANI): Skipper Eoin Morgan has stated that England is not in a panic situation as the injuries sustained by him and Jason Roy were not that serious. Morgan and Roy left the field due to discomfort during the match against West Indies in the ICC Men's World Cup on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:08 IST

Copa America: Brazil starts with win, defeats Bolivia 3-0

Sau Paulo [Brazil], June 15 (ANI): In the opening clash of the Copa America on Saturday, Brazil clinched a 3-0 win over Bolivia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:45 IST

CWC'19: This is how Tendulka's fan Sudhir is rooting for India...

Manchester [UK], June 15 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited India and Pakistan clash, famous Indian supporter Sudhir Gautam is cheering for his team, blowing a conch shell.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:51 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in South Africa-Afghanistan clash

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Both South Africa and Afghanistan will search for their first win in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in the clash between them on Saturday at Cardiff Wales Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:21 IST

India far better than Pakistan as a team: Kapil Dev

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): The "far better" Indian team has a much higher probability of winning against Pakistan in their forthcoming Cricket World Cup clash, said former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

FIH Men's Series Finals: India secures finals berth after 7-2...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): India defeated Japan 7-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Men's Series Final on Friday here at Kalinga Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:00 IST

CWC '19: Meme war intensifies ahead of Indo-Pak clash

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI): As the much-anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup clash is inching closer, the social media war between cricket enthusiasts on either side of the border has amplified.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

CWC'19: England vanquishes West Indies by 8 wickets

Southampton [UK], June 14 (ANI): Joe Root's ton helped England thrash West Indies by eight wickets in their clash at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:30 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Sri Lanka-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Defending champions Australia will look to regain their winning streak by trouncing Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on June 15 at The Oval.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:35 IST

Domestic cricket is not the reason, says Rassie van der Dussen...

Cape Town [South Africa], June 14 (ANI): After South Africa's dismal run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, fans raised many questions over their performance but backing the domestic cricket in the country, Rassie van der Dussen said it is not the place to look at if they want to find some an

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:31 IST

Justin Langer aware of challenges ahead of Australia if Stoinis...

Melbourne [Australia], June 14 (ANI): Australia are going to face some major challenges in their upcoming matches in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the team's coach Justin Langer is still uncertain about Marcus Stoinis' comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:29 IST

Eden Hazard hails Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba

Leeds [UK], June 14 (ANI): Eden Hazard, who recently joined Real Marid, said that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Paul Pogba are two of the best players while refusing to talk on their transfer to Real Madrid from their respective clubs.

Read More
iocl