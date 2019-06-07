We have written to ICC, says CoA chief Vinod Rai on Dhoni's gloves controversy

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Amid controversy regarding MS Dhoni wearing gloves with 'Balidaan' insignia, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday said they have written to International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the issue seeking permission from the cricket governing body.

"We have already written (to ICC to seek permission for MS Dhoni to wear 'Balidaan' insignia on his gloves), will speak more after the meeting (CoA meeting)," said Rai ahead of the CoA meeting.

Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

After which ICC had requested Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from gloves of Dhoni.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015. (ANI)

