We jump to conclusions very quickly: Bishan Bedi on India-NZ World Cup semi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): Former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi on Tuesday said that one should not jump to conclusions and let the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand unfold.

"Right now let the match go on. We jump to conclusions very quickly. Definitely, we want India to win," Bedi said.

Talking about the players' contribution to the Indian cricket, Bedi said cricketers like Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, and Yuvraj Singh have contributed to the game more than him.

"In my opinion, there are three four cricketers like Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, and Yuvraj Singh they have contributed more than me. They won the world cup in 1983 and then in 2011. They have been world cup champions," Bedi said.

When asked about the opportunity that the players are getting, the former cricketer said players are getting chance based on their talent and hard work.

"They (players) are getting the opportunity based on their hard work. Players deserve. That's why they are up. There is no (godfather's) hand on them," Bedi said.

India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford is currently underway. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. (ANI)

