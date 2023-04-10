"We look forward to a thrilling contest," says RCB coach Bangar before LSG and RCB face-off

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said that he is looking for a thrilling contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Bangalore started their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians but lost miserably in their second match chasing an enormous total of 204. Even though RCB continues to find consistency in IPL 2023, it won't be an easy task to defeat LSG. RCB's coach Bangar thinks that the game against LSG have played some good cricket and matches against them have been exciting.

"LSG have played some good cricket leading up to this stage of the tournament, and all matches against them have always been exciting. So, we look forward to a thrilling contest." Bangar said as quoted by RCB's Twitter handle.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to bounce back after suffering a huge loss against Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs. They will play their third match of the season as they prepare to go toe to toe against Lucknow Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.



Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis are in good touch but their middle order has disappointed them by not stepping up when needed. Whereas, RCB's bowling unit will also be a concern for them before taking the field against Lucknow.

In the previous match of RCB, the major difference between them and Kolkata was the spinners; the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and young Suyash Sharma shattered the batting unit of Bangalore.

Put to bat, Kolkata's opener Rahmullah Gurbaz scored 57 runs in 44 balls and later Shardul Thakur's 68 knock in 29 balls & Rinku Singh's 46 knock in 333 balls put up a massive total of 204/ 7 against RCB to chase.

RCB openers Virat and Faf gave a decent start but after the fall of both the openers in a quick interval, RCB failed to mettle back. After them great spell of new finder for Kolkata's Suyash Sharma, RCB lost the Match in the 18th over after taking all-out.

Now, RCB will look for the win against LSG to forget their last match performance. Notably, RCB has not lost a single match against Lucknow when they faced each other in the 2022 IPL. While this is the first match between the two in IPL 2023, both teams are coming from different situations. Lucknow winning two of three games will try to win the match to top the Points table, they are currently in third position in the Points Table. Whereas, RCB coming from a loss would try to improve their position by moving upwards from 7th. (ANI)

