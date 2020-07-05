We need to bat well against England, says Shamarh Brooks

Southampton [UK], July 4 (ANI): West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks believes that the team needs to bat well against England in the upcoming three-match Test series to get the desired results.

The right-handed batsman admitted that pace bowling is their strength. Brooks feels if the side will perform well as a batting unit than they could win games.

"Clearly our bowling will be our strength and has been for the past couple of years. If you look at our batting, when we do get it right as a unit we have won games. That's why I'm stressing on the point that we need to bat well, especially against a team like England at home, who are going to be very challenging," ESPNcricinfo quoted Brooks as saying.

"The coach, I guess he would feel that way because of what he saw in the last game, where the bowlers really raised the intensity and we fell down. But I still don't feel that, when we come to the Test series, it will go that way. We need to apply ourselves, stick to the basics and stick to our gameplans," he added.

A likely top five of the Test side, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Brooks, Shai Hope and Roston Chase managed just 29 runs between them in West Indies' second intra-squad warm-up match, a rain-affected four-day game at Old Trafford earlier this week.

"Some of us got the opportunity to bat and spend time at the crease. It's still a batsman or bowlers game [and] our bowlers bowled well, especially in the second game, our Test bowlers really came with a different intensity. It's good to get out there and have a practice game but I think we are backing our preparation to bring success in this series," Brooks said.

Since March this year, all international cricket has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, international cricket will mark its return next week as England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match Test series.

The first Test of the series gets underway from Wednesday, July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

