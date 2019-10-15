We need to give new generation time to settle, says Thabang Moroe

Dubai [UAE], Oct 15 (ANI): As team South Africa is struggling on their India tour, Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe said, fans need to give new generation time to settle.

"It was always going to be a difficult challenge taking on the top team in the world - certainly under their own conditions - in India at a time when we have introduced a new team structure," ICC quoted Moroe as saying.

"In the past two years we have had to bid farewell to some of the great names of international cricket such as AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn who between them played nearly 450 Test matches for the Proteas. You don't replace that kind of experience overnight and we need to give a new generation time to settle," he added.

India have already sealed the three-match Test series with one match left to play.

After their tour to India, the Proteas will host England for a four-match Test series followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. Moroe expressed his confidence in seeing an improvement in the team in their next Test series.

"These things take time and I am confident that we will already see improvement in our next Test series when England are our visitors during the festive season," Moroe said.

"These are, in fact, exciting times for South African cricket with new names and faces coming to the fore. Our talent pipeline has produced the likes of Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Zubayr Hamza over the last few years and our development systems are clearly in good shape," he added.

South Africa will compete against India for their third Test match, starting from October 19. (ANI)

