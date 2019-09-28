Australian Captain Meg Lanning
Australian Captain Meg Lanning

We need to keep working hard to make sure we stay No.1: Meg Lanning

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:50 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 28 (ANI): After defeating West Indies on their home soil in ODIs and T20Is, Australian captain Meg Lanning has cautioned the team shouldn't get carried away and must work hard to stay at the top.
Australia is presently the number one ranked team in both ODIs and T20Is.
"We've got to keep working hard to make sure we stay No.1 - we've been through a period where we floated back to the pack a little bit after being No.1 - and that's really driven the team to get better," cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.
Australia has a tight schedule before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February.
The team will play a bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting from Sunday. Then comes the much talked about WBBL season, which is followed by tri-series against arch-rivals England and India.
The Kangaroos have always dominated the shorter format of the game. The team has played five T20 World Cup finals and have won four out of them. This time the showpiece event is hosted by Australia and the Aussies will definitely try to exploit the home conditions.
"We've spoken about it as a team, about dominating world cricket and putting a gap between opposition teams," said Lanning.
"That is not an easy thing to do, because there is some world-class teams out there, but we feel like we've got the chance to do that," she added.
Lanning has played 91 T20Is and has scored 2569 runs with an average of 37.23. Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first of the three T20Is on Sunday. (ANI)

