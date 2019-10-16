Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

We practice bowl-out before every practice session for fun, says MS Dhoni

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:30 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday recalled ICC World Cup T20I 2007 win against Pakistan and said they had practiced the bowl-out before every practice session for fun.
"There was something particular about that World Cup. The 'Bowl-Out' was one of the things. I remember we would go for practice. Before every practice session, we would practice 'Bowl Out' before or after the warm-up," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Dhoni as saying.
In the first edition of the shortest format World Cup, India won the group game against Pakistan in bowl-out, after the 20 overs both teams scored the same runs and as a result, bowl-out was used.
India started the bowl-out and hit the wickets in their first three attempts while Pakistan failed in the first three attempts.
"We said it very clear it is for fun but at the same time, whoever hits the wicket most number of times, we will use him if the situation arises," he added.
Later on, India won the T20I World Cup defeating Pakistan in the final by five runs.
According to Dhoni, in a team game, everyone has a role to perform and they need to perform it well for the team.
"Ultimately, winning or losing comes to each and every individual who is part of the team. In a team sport, everybody has a role and responsibility. Throughout the T20 World Cup, the roles and responsibilities given to individuals were fulfilled in the best manner possible. That was the reason we won the tournament," Dhoni said.
The 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who is also known as 'captain cool', said that he is good at controlling his emotions than others.
"I am like everyone else but I control my emotions better than some of the other individuals. I would say, I feel equally frustrated. I also feel angry at times, disappointed. But what is important is that none of these feelings are constructive," Dhoni said.
Dhoni has not played any game since India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup. He made himself unavailable for West Indies tour and also for home series against South Africa. (ANI)

