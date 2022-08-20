"We put up good fight, bowlers hit their lengths well": Regis Chakabva after five-wicket loss to India

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 20 (ANI): Following his five-wicket loss to India in the second ODI, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said that his team put up a good fight and the bowlers hit their lengths really well.

Top knocks from Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan coupled with strong bowling from Team India crushed Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series here Saturday.

"I think we had a really good fight. Last few games we struggled to pick up early wickets and we managed to do that. Today we were short of a few runs. We were up for the challenge, the bowlers hit their lengths really well," said Chakabva in a post-match presentation.



With this victory, India has a 2-0 lead in the series with one match to go.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 161 in just 38.1 overs. Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (41*) put up some fight. Indian bowlers feasted with consistent wickets. Shardul Thakur took 3/38 for India. Siraj, Krishna, Kuldeep, Hooda and Axar Patel got one wicket each.

Chasing 162, India lost KL Rahul early for just one. Following this, Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) rebuilt the innings. A 42-run stand between the two was broken after Tanaka Chivanga trapped Dhawan. Ishan Kishan and Gill continued and formed a 36-run stand. Kishan (6) and Gill fell quickly to Luke Jongwe (2/33) and it gave India a scare. But a 56-run stand between Sanju Samson (43*) and Deepak Hooda (25) took Men in Blue home, though Hooda was dismissed just a few balls before the win.

Samson was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his 43* off 39 balls.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 161 in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 41*, Shardul Thakur 3/38) lost to India 167/5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43*, Shubman Gill 33, Luke Jongwe 2/33). (ANI)

