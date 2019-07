'We ran out of time': Aussie coach Matthew Mott on Women's Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], July 22 (ANI): As the one-off Test match between Australia and England ended in a draw, Aussies coach Matthew Mott said the team ran out of time and called the match as an advertisement for five-day Test matches in women's cricket.

"We ran out of time, basically, and maybe it's an advertisement for five-day Test matches in women's cricket," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

"Certainly four (days), and then you take out half a day out of it (for rain), it wasn't enough and I think it would have been an awesome day tomorrow had we had the extra day," he added.

The Test match between England and Australia ended in a draw as neither team was able to force the pace on day four, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes.

As a result, Australia went on to take an unassailable 8-2 lead over England in the Ashes series, as they had already won the ODI series 3-0.

Aussie skipper Meg Lanning also advocated for five-day Test matches, saying it's something that can be given consideration.

"A fifth day would've helped get a result. It probably wouldn't have been a drab day if we had a day five but we both knew it was four days coming in. It's not a decision for us to make but I guess it's something to look at," Lanning said.

The last Test between Australia and England in November 2017, also ended up as a draw, which prompted players to ask for five-day Test matches.

The next women's Test will be played between England and Australia in the summer of 2021-22.

England had resumed day four at 199/6. The team forced the pace as they played in an aggressive style. Nat Sciver had helped England to brush off the follow-on score of 271.

Sciver went on to play a knock of 84 runs, and she was finally dismissed by Jess Jonassen. Laura Marsh also added 28 useful runs, but she was also sent back to the pavilion by Jonassen. England finally declared at the score of 275/9.

Australia came out to bat with a 145-run lead. England did not allow Australia to flourish with the bat as they kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Rachel Haynes (1), Alyssa Healy (13), Meg Lanning (21) and Beth Mooney (25) departed cheaply, reducing Australia to 105/4. But Ellyse Perry held the fort for Australia and she allowed the side to carry the scoreboard forward.

Haynes and Healy were dismissed by Marsh whereas Lanning was sent back to the pavilion by Kirstie Gordon.

Mooney was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Ecclestone.

Australia were not able to force the pace to get a result and at the score of 230/7, the match between England and Australia ended in a draw. Perry went on to remain unbeaten at 76.

England and Australia will now take on each other in the T20I series, beginning July 26. (ANI)