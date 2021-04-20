We should have scored more runs, says Dhoni after comprehensive win over RR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Following an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said the side should have scored more runs as they lost quick wickets in the middle overs.

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja shared five wickets between them to dismantle Rajasthan as CSK registered a comprehensive 45-run win here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo's 20 runs off 8 balls came handy in the death overs as CSK posted 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK was right on track for a big score before Chetan Sakariya dismissed both Suresh Raina and Rayudu in his third over.

Sakariya in the 14th over broke CSK's momentum and came back to dismiss Dhoni. Most CSK batsmen got a move on but weren't able to convert it in a big score. In the final four overs, CSK scored 55 runs despite losing four wickets.



"I always look at what's the best at that point of time. I felt Sam bowled really well and Deepak I think he tried the knuckle ball too much and felt that a good start (with the ball) was important. It was spinning a bit. I don't really mind Jos (Buttler) playing the reverse where it's turning a bit. It's important to have that sixth bowler, it always helps and it was stopping a bit for spinners. There was slightly less dew than the usual," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"I felt we should have scored more and try to get as many as possible. A lot has changed over the years and right from the start we kept a very good atmosphere and a lot of the bowlers were under the pump last year but this time they are enjoying bowling on these wickets.

"When you're playing you don't want anyone to say he's unfit," he added.

Speaking about his own performance with the bat, the 39-year-old: "Performances are something that's not guaranteed. I wasn't guaranteeing performances when I was 24, I can't guarantee when I am 40, but at least if people can't point finger at me that he's unfit then that will be a big positive for me. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it's good to challenge."

CSK, currently placed at the second spot in the points table, will now play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. (ANI)

