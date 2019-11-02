Mahmudullah
Mahmudullah

We still have same love, support for Shakib: Mahmudullah

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:02 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 2 (ANI): After the ICC banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that the team have the same love and support for the all-rounder.
"We still have the support for him, we still have the same love that used to be. That's an issue that have gone by," Mahmudullah told reporters in the pre-match conference
"The issue that happen with Shakib, I think we still have that support for him because probably he did a mistake but he did not committed a crime I think. We all know that Shakib has been a great performer for Bangladesh over the years. I think he is one of the key players in our team," he added.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, one year of it suspended, for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code.
"Our attitude has not changed towards Shakib. Whatever we felt for him before, it is the same and he commands the same respect. Our bonding will not get changed with him," Mahmudullah said.
Despite Shakib's absence the team is motivated to showcase a good performance against India in the T20 series. As whatever happened with Shakib is a lesson for the whole team.
"We are motivated to showcase good performances. What has happened with Shakib is a lesson for all of us. When Shakib is not there in the lineup, obviously our combinations get affected. But we need to try to give it our best," Mahmudullah said.
"Whatever has happened over the last few days related to Shakib, we have talked about it. Before coming here, we all had a chat about what transpired. When we landed here, our coach Russell Domingo and I had a chat with the entire setup on how we can do our stipulated tasks," he added.
On being appointed as skipper for the India T20 series Mahmudullah said that he will try to share his experience on the field with other players.
"Being the captain will change nothing for me. Whatever experience I have, I will try to bring it to the field. I feel the batsmen will have to take the responsibility as Indian pitches are suitable for the batters," Mahmudullah said.
Bangladesh T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain.
The first T20I between Indian and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:11 IST

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan reprimanded for...

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Central Punjab captain Ahmed Shehzad has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee, while his team-mate Azhar Ali and Sindh fast-bowler Sohail Khan have received official reprimands for violating Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) code of conduct during their Quaid-e-Azam Tr

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:42 IST

Pooja Gehlot wins silver at U-23 World Wrestling C'ships

Budapest [Hungary], Nov 2 (ANI): Pooja Gehlot has bagged a silver medal in the ongoing U-23 World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:54 IST

Delhi T20I: B'desh players continue to train with masks as air...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bangladesh's cricket team on Saturday was seen practising at the Arun Jaitley Stadium wearing masks even as concerns over pollution continue to grow in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:47 IST

Talking about air quality, Madan Lal says situation in Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Referring to the air quality, former cricketer Madan Lal said that the situation in Delhi is really bad right now and the government should take measures to allow people to breathe clean air.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:06 IST

Antigua ODI: West Indies women script one-run victory over India

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 2 (ANI): West Indies women scripted a one-run victory over India in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the North Sound Stadium on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:20 IST

We accept Messi's call-up to Argentina squad: Barcelona coach...

Leeds [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said that he and his team accept striker Lionel Messi's call-up to the Argentina squad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:32 IST

England's Joe Denly to miss remaining T20Is against New Zealand

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Joe Denly will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:31 IST

You dream about these kinds of results: India women's hockey...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne has said that one can only dream about registering such a thumping victory over their opponents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:08 IST

Not surprised with Russia's performance: India men's hockey...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Lauding the opponents in the FIH Olympic qualifiers, Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid said they played really well and their ranking does not reflect how good a side Russia really is. India registered a 4-2 win against Russia in the qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:48 IST

Olympic qualifiers are not easy, there's a lot at stake: Hockey...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After registering a 4-2 win against Russia in the FIH Olympic qualifiers, Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid said that these matches are never easy as there is a lot at stake.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:40 IST

Olympic qualifiers: India men defeat Russia by 4-2

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India men's hockey team registered a 4-2 win over Russia in the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:05 IST

SDMC Commissioner to conduct inspection at stadium ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Gyanesh Bharti, along with other officials will conduct an inspection on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium, the venue where the first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played.

Read More
iocl