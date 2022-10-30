We stuck to length balls, cutters: New Zealand skipper on bowling plan against Sri Lanka

Sydney [Australia], October 29 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shared the team's bowling gameplan and stated that the team chose to stick to slower deliveries, and cutters due to the nature of the wicket after the team's win against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Talking about the nature of the wicket the match was played on, the New Zealand captain stated that the wicket was different and had tennis ball bounce.

"Interesting match, the wicket was different as the surface had some tennis ball bounce so slower balls, and cutters were very effective. The length ball was the most difficult to hit, so we stuck to that and those cutters," shared Williamson.

"The boys executed the plans really well," said the right-hander after New Zealand bundled out Sri Lanka for just 102 runs, securing a massive 65-run victory.

Appreciating batter Glenn Phillips's hundred, the captain said that the batter came in a situation when the team was under immense pressure after a horrendous start, but played a superb knock to shift the pressure onto the Sri Lankan team.



"Incredible, any hundred is amazing but the way he worked hard and put pressure on the opposition after our poor start. We were being aggressive but keeping it simple in the powerplay," Williamson said.

Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the points table in their group with two points from three matches. They lost their match against Australia and have won just one match.

Sri Lanka next plays Afghanistan on November 1 at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, New Zealand sit comfortably at the top of the table with five points from three games, with no loss in their three matches. They won their match against Australia while the game against Afghanistan got washed out.

New Zealand will face England on November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

