"We take pride in our fearless cricket": Australia skipper Tahlia after win over India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Following Australia's 54-run win over India in the fifth T20I, skipper Tahlia McGrath said her side prides itself over fearless brand of cricket and lauded Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris for putting on impressive display with the bat.

Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris and a fiery spell from Heather Graham guided Australia to 54-run win over India in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"It is always a great battle with India. Ash (Gardner) and Grace (Harris) put out a real clinic today, it was fun to watch. We pride ourselves over our fearless cricket. India came hard, they threw a lot at us. Enjoyed the grounds, we always get looked after very well here," said McGrath in a post-match presentation.

Australia have won the series 4-1.

India had put Australia to bat after winning the toss. At the end of 10 overs, Australia were four wickets down at 72 runs, but Gardner (66*) and Harris (64*) unleashed carnage in the final 10 overs, scoring 124 runs in the second half of their innings.



Anjali, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya took one wicket each.

Chasing 197, India lost wickets at regular intervals and did not look like a threat at all. Deepti Sharma (53) and Harleen Deol (24) were the only batters who were stood out.

Heather Graham (4/8) was the pick of bowlers for Australia. Ashleigh Gardner took two, while Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 142 (Deepti Sharma 53, Harleen Deol 24, Heather Graham 4/8) lost to Australia: 196/4 (Ashleigh Gardner 66*, Grace Harris 64*, Devika Vaidya 1/26).

Ashleigh clinched the 'Man of the Match' for her all-round performance. (ANI)

