We want to keep playing good cricket, says Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): After taking a 2-0 lead and getting the better of West Indies team in the first two T20I, Australian captain Meg Lanning eyes for a complete whitewash in the series.

"We want to keep playing good cricket, we're wary of the West Indies, they can come out and dominate," cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.

With the T20 World Cup on the cards next year, every game is an opportunity to enhance the team performance, Australian opener, Alyssa Healy added.

"In the T20 format, being as consistent as we have been over the last 12-18 months is really pleasing," Healy said.

"With a big T20 World Cup coming up as well, it's nice to get another series win and hopefully we can (make it 3-0) in a couple of days' time," Healy stated.

Australia defeated West Indies by 9 wickets in the second T20I on Monday at Bridgetown.

"(The second T20) was a really good effort again, the bowlers have done really well across the entire series," said Healy.

The 3rd T20I is a dead rubber, however, Lanning won't take the game lightly as there are still a lot of areas which need improvement.

"We feel we've still got some areas to improve, especially with the bat, so hopefully we can do that on Wednesday," said Lanning.

The final T20I of the bilateral series will take place on Wednesday. (ANI)

