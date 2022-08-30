We want to play good cricket: Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan ahead of India clash

Dubai [UAE], August 30 (ANI): Ahead of their Group A match against India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said on Tuesday that the opportunity to play against India and Pakistan is huge and his side wants to play good cricket.

India and Hong Kong will lock horns in Group A at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

"Winning and losing is a part of the game. We want to play good cricket and it is important. It is a massive opportunity to play against India and Pakistan. We have a young squad and it is a great opportunity for us. We look forward to learning and moving forward I am sure we will play more Test nations," said Nizakat in a press conference.

The skipper said that any team can beat their opponent on a given day in T20I cricket and team showed fine form in Oman during Asia Cup qualifiers, which it won.

Recalling their last close meeting with India during Asia Cup 2018 which it lost by 26 runs, Nizakat said that the side will make sure that they repeat the mistakes made last time playing against the Asian giant.



He also said that his side is prepared to take on top-class pacers even though it does not face them often in associate cricket.

"Gap (between bigger and small teams) is opportunities. This is our chance to show them we can compete," he added.

Head coach Trent Johnson also remarked that Hong Kong does not get a lot of opportunities to play against India and Pakistan and any opportunity to play against such teams is huge.

"It is amazing what they (Hong Kong) have achieved so far. It is about playing good cricket and enjoying yourself. Hong Kong deserves to be at this stage," he added.

The coach said that the work ethic of the team is phenomenal and this exposure during Asia Cup will promote cricket in the country.

The Asian Cricket Council's marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11. (ANI)

