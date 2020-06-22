We want to see equality and equal chance for everyone: Ian Bishop

Dubai [UAE], June 21 (ANI): Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop on Sunday said that there should be equality and equal opportunity for everyone across the globe.

"There is no one here who is demanding a free gift, we all work very diligently and very hard and what we want to see is equality across the globe and an equal chance for everyone," Bishop said during the latest edition of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) online series Interviews Inside Out.

Moderated by Bishop, Interviews Inside Out featured a full and frank discussion on diversity and racism in cricket with two-time ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning captain of the West Indies team - Daren Sammy, former ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup winner from England and broadcaster - Isa Guha, former South Africa all-rounder - JP Duminy, two-time ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner with Australia and leading coach -Tom Moody, and former Pakistan player and broadcaster - Bazid Khan.

"One of those platforms I think that has been neglected and not given the attention that is required and that is the understanding of the different levels of racism that exists within the game. If there is anything positive that has come out of this, is that it is highlighting that we need to be a lot more understanding of how we can make this better as individuals," Moody said.

"From my personal experiences have always enjoyed the challenges of working in different cultures and environments. To learn from these as against resisting the challenges of those different environments," he added. (ANI)

