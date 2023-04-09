We were 10-15 runs short: says Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka after defeat against New Zealand

Queenstown [New Zealand], April 8 (ANI): After an impressive display in the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka fell short of clinching the series in the final game at Queenstown Events Centre on Friday.

Even though it seemed as if Sri Lanka had enough (182/6) in store to restrict the Kiwis before they could manage to get close to the total of 183. New Zealand chased down the target with a ball to spare and Sri Lanka were left with a feeling that they were a few runs short in the end.

"We were 10-15 runs short today. That was the main lack, on the batting side. New Zealand did really well in the series," Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the match.



Shanaka's decision to hand the ball to Lahiru Kumara almost paid off as New Zealand batters struggled to score runs. Kumara almost pulled off a victory for his team but Mark Champman's struck a six on the first ball didn't leave much space for the Sri Lankan. Shanaka could have decided to bowl the final over but he opted to go against it.

"We need to make a decision whether I was bowling or Lahiru, but we decided to go with the main fast bowler," Shanaka said.

Shanaka has already noticed the factors which hindered Sri Lanka's chances of clinching the series.

"The main adjustment was the conditions. When we come here again we must make sure we come two or three weeks before," Shanaka continued.

For Sri Lanka Kusal Mendis was the star, scoring 73 (48), including six fours and four sixes. Sri Lanka could have managed to add a few more runs on the scoreboard, but the last few wickets hurt the Lankans, as they only managed 14 runs in the last two overs (three off the final one), which may have been decisive in the end. (ANI)

