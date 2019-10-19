South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje
South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje

We were definitely better than previous Test, says Anrich Nortje after day one of 3rd Test

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:44 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): After the day one of the third Test came to an end against India, South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje said his team played better than the previous Test.
"I think we were definitely better than previous Test. We, sort of, tried to control the game a little bit better. Unfortunately, we could not get another wicket or two; it would have been nice to have four or five down. But in general, it was a good effort by the bowlers," Nortje said in the post-match press conference.
South Africa were beaten by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test match against India.
India were playing at 224/3 before the day one of the third Test match was called off due to rain. India opener Rohit Sharma smashed a century and is currently at 117 runs with partner Ajinkya Rahane (83*).
South Africa had picked three wickets early in the match but later on, Sharma and Rahane formed a 185-run partnership, putting India on a dominating position.
Nortje admitted that after some time India batsmen were at the top.
"Later on, one or two overs or spells did not go our way and we were not on top and they capitalized on that. Otherwise, I think it was a good effort by everyone," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:43 IST

Ajinkya Rahane showed great intent: Vikram Rathour

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday said that Ajinkya Rahane showed great intent on day one of the third Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:39 IST

Kiren Rijiju felicitates Indian women boxers

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday felicitated Indian women boxers for their brilliant performance at the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:23 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Play called off due to rain

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Play was called off on Day One of the third Test match between India and South Africa due to rain at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:36 IST

India vs South Africa Test: Play suspended due to bad light

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Play was suspended due to bad light on the first day of the third Test match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:14 IST

World Military Games: Boxers get India off to winning start

Wuhan [China], Oct 19 (ANI): Boxers helped the Indian contingent to get off to a winning start on Saturday in the ongoing World Military Games at Wuhan in China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:48 IST

Wish you were BCCI president while yo-yo test was in demand:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Sourav Ganguly on his election as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Shimron Hetmyer's record of most sixes in Test series

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:32 IST

Harry Kane has become natural leader, says Tottenham coach...

Leeds [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): As England football club Tottenham Hotspur continues to have injury struggles, team coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that Harry Kane is ready to take the leadership mantle from injured goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:38 IST

Proteas bring in proxy captain to change toss luck, netizens say...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday brought out Temba Bavuma as the proxy captain to end his losing streak when it comes to tosses, but as fate had it, Virat Kohli ended up winning the toss for the third time in a row.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:27 IST

India's campaign to start off with boxing in World Military Games

Wuhan [China], Oct 19 (ANI): In the ongoing World Military Games, India's campaign will start off with boxing on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:39 IST

PCB apologises for their insensitive tweet after sacking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has apologised after releasing a video of the Pakistan squad dancing during a training session right after announcing Sarfaraz's sacking as the side's Test and T20I skipper.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:27 IST

Ranchi Test: India wins toss, opts to bat first, Shahbaz Nadeem...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test of the three-match series against South Africa on Saturday here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Read More
iocl