We were disciplined on the field, that's why we stand with IPL title: Rohit

Dubai [UAE], November 12 (ANI): After winning the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma told his teammates that the side was disciplined on the field throughout the tournament and that is the main reason why they stand with the title.

Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title on Tuesday after defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals of the tournament.

"Firstly, big congratulations to all of us. It was a great season for us, our season did not start in August, we started preparing way before. I remember it was during some tough times in June, we started preparing and it was never going to be easy. Once we came here, it was a new environment for us, not going outside the hotel but we were disciplined as a team and we were disciplined on the field as well that is why we stand with the IPL trophy," Rohit said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

"Guys who haven't gotten to play at all in this tournament, I would like to thank them for their constant energy, they were quite positive and we never felt like that they were disappointed to not be in the playing XI," he added.



Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

This is the fifth IPL title win for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets. Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer).

Rohit Sharma has won six IPL titles in total. He has won five as the leader of Mumbai Indians while he also won the title in 2009 for Deccan Chargers under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. (ANI)

