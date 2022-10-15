We were looking to stick to our plans: Deepti Sharma on India's bowling at Asia Cup

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma complimented India's bowling unit which has performed well throughout the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

The 'Player of the Series' for the Asia Cup was vocal about the bowling unit's plan during the marquee tournament.

"We were looking to stick to our plans and to back out strengths and line lengths. They came under pressure and threw the wickets away but we were trying to focus on our bowling not on what the batters were trying to do. Focusing on bowling in partnerships," explained the all-rounder.

Deepti talked about the confidence that a championship win gives to the team and the impact of India's pacer Renuka Singh.

"When you win such a tournament and perform well it gives you great confidence and the same was with Renuka. As a bowler when you take initial wickets, it helps to set up the game and gives you confidence," expressed Deepti.

The player also talked about the unexpected batting collapse of the Sri Lankan team in the final of the Asia Cup making things easy for the Indian team.

"Cricket is a game where you cannot be surprised as one team will win while the other will lose. They were performing well until they played the final. They played well throughout, a bad day can happen in cricket," stated the 24-year-old.

She also talked about the crowd support that the team got at the Sylhet ground and said, "When they cheer we enjoy a lot and it motivates you. It was a weekend and we expected huge crowds and support."

An all-round India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title.



Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only score 65/9 in their 20 overs. A brilliant bowling spell from pacer Renuka Singh (3/5) in the powerplay reduced Sri Lanka to 16/5 in the powerplay. Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) were the only players who could touch double-digit scores.

Besides Renuka, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (16/2) and Sneh Rana (13/2) also bowled really well for Women in Blue.

India chased down the target of 66 comfortably, finishing at 8.3 overs in 71/2, with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten at 51 off 25 balls with six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend.

Renuka was named as 'Player of the Match' for her lethal powerplay spell.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 (Inoka Ranaweera 18*, Oshadi Ranasinghe 13, Renuka Singh 3/5) lost to India: 71/2 (Smriti Mandhana 51*, Harmanpreet Kaur 11*, Inoka Ranaweera 1/17). (ANI)







