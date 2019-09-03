Windies skipper Jason Holder
Windies skipper Jason Holder

We were outplayed by Indian team, says Windies skipper Jason Holder

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:05 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): After losing the two-match Test series against India, Windies skipper Jason Holder said his team was outplayed by the Indian team and credited the Virat Kohli-led side for playing a good brand of cricket.
His remarks came after India's 257-run victory over the Windies in the second Test of the series here at Sabina Park.
"We were outplayed by the Indian side, they put us under pressure from the very start. They played a good brand of cricket, our batters were not able to rise up to the challenge, our bowlers displayed good performances but we were not able to put enough runs on the board," Holder told reporters after the match.
He said that in order to produce world-class cricketers, the country needs to focus on first-class cricket. Holder also said that the side needs to get more consistent to challenge teams from all over the world.
"I do not think it is a quick fix. We have got to put things in place and hope we improve. We need to focus on first-class cricket because we will build players there only," Holder said.
"We have one more match against Afghanistan this year and then we do not play Test cricket until 2020. There are lots to be done, we can have camps to develop both batsmen and bowlers. We need to put more emphasis on franchise level cricket to develop cricketers from the very start," he added.
The 27-year-old said that the series loss against India has not disheartened him. He advocated the need to improve the franchise level cricket to enable players to deal with pressure situations.
"In Test cricket, we have done well in the past two-three years. This series was just a bad outing, we have success in the format in the past. I am not too disheartened with this series, we have match-winners with both ball and bat. We just need to be consistent. We need to develop players in franchise cricket. There is a massive gap in our List A side and national side."
Pacer Kemar Roach was the standout bowler for the Windies as he picked up eight wickets in the two-match series. Skipper Holder lauded Roach for the consistency, saying "pacer always stepped up when the skipper required him to".
"Kemar has been fantastic. He is one motivating factor in the side. We had bowlers going off in the series, but Kemar has always risen up to the challenge. He has always stepped up whenever I wanted him to," Holder said.
Windies batter Darren Bravo was hit on the head by a bouncer bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the Test. The batsman seemed to look fine on the day, but today he had to be ruled out of the match due to concussion.
"He got through that yesterday and came out to bat today. But he started to feel dizzy, maybe because of the heat and that is why we decided to pull him off from the Test," Holder said.
With the series win, India has moved to the top of the World Test Championship with 120 points.
This series victory was the eighth consecutive series win for India over Windies. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:14 IST

Hanuma Vihari, find of the series, says Kohli

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): After winning the two-match Test series against Windies, skipper Virat Kohli praised batsman Hanuma Vihari, saying the player was the find of the series for the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:18 IST

India finish ISSF Rio World Cup with 5 gold medals

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): India finished the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, with five gold medals as the team of Manu Baker - Saurabh Chaudhary defeated Yashaswini Deswai - Abhishek Verma in the summit clash.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:29 IST

Kohli overtakes Dhoni to become India's most successful Test captain

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): As India defeated West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test of the two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:25 IST

Jamaica Test: India defeat Windies by 257 runs

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): India defeated West Indies by 257 runs on the fourth day of the second Test here at Sabina Park.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:21 IST

US Open: World number one Naomi Osaka knocked out

New York [USA], Sep 2 (ANI): Defending champion and world number one Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the ongoing US Open on Monday as she lost her fourth-round match 5-7, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:46 IST

Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar hand India fourth gold medal in...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Apurvi Chandela partnered with Deepak Kumar to hand India its fourth gold medal on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:41 IST

Did not get any benefit after winning bronze in World...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Monday said that he did not get benefits to his expectation after winning the bronze medal in the World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:28 IST

Jamaica Test: Concussion rules out Darren Bravo, Jermaine...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 2 : Windies batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against India after suffering a delayed concussion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:13 IST

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], Sept 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday..

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:46 IST

Haryana Police wrestler bags gold at World Police and Fire Games

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Constable Baljit of Haryana Police has won a gold medal in the 130-kg wrestling category of the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) International Championship held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:57 IST

Kohli named in Delhi's 50-member probable squad for upcoming...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association on Monday named India's skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-member probables list for Delhi's squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:48 IST

Ronaldo, Messi shortlisted for Best FIFA Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Sep 2 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi were shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men's Player award on Monday, the apex football body announced.

Read More
iocl