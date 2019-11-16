India's batting coach Vikram Rathour (left) with bowling coach Bharat Arun (right) during a press conference on Saturday in Indore. Photo/ANI
India's batting coach Vikram Rathour (left) with bowling coach Bharat Arun (right) during a press conference on Saturday in Indore. Photo/ANI

We were really not expecting match against Bangladesh to end in three days: Vikram Rathour

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:18 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): After India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test match, batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday said they were not expecting the match to end in just three days.
"Our bowling has been good. I think their decision to bat first did not work in their favour. That is why it ended in three days. We were really not expecting that," Rathour said in the post-match press conference.
After opting to bat first, Bangladesh was bundled out on 150 runs in the first innings. India then batted brilliantly and declared their first innings on 493/6.
Bangladesh, who were 343 runs behind, only managed to score 213 in the second innings. From India, Mayank Agarwal played a knock of 243 runs.
Praising Mayank, Rathour said: "Mayank has joined the team after playing a lot of domestic cricket and doing a lot of hard work and that hunger is visible in his batting. He wants to hold on to his place. If he continues, it will be great for the Indian cricket team."
Bowling coach Bharat Arun, who accompanied Rathour during the press conference, said that being the number side is difficult but maintaining that position is even tougher.
"I think, at present, we are the number one team in the world. Getting there is difficult but staying there is even more difficult. So, being the number one team over the period of three years, you need to stay consistently hungry," Arun said.
Mohamed Shami took seven wickets in both the innings combined. Arun said that the bowler has done a lot of work on his fitness.
"Shami always had the speed and I think he has the best seam position in world cricket. One way to maintain the speed that he has been doing is that he has spent a lot of work on his fitness," he said. (ANI)

