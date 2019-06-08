We will go by ICC norms: CoA cheif Vinod Rai on Dhoni's glove controversy

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A day after supporting its wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing a military insignia during an international match, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there is no question of breaking the International Cricket Council's (ICC) norms and consequently, they will follow the cricket governing body's decision.

"Our stand is very clear, we will conform to ICC norms. This is not a religious or a commercial message but I find that ICC has not allowed other players also for this kind of thing. We don't suppose to escalate, we will go by ICC's norms absolutely," Rai told ANI.

"Even yesterday, we were clear in our mind that this is not religious or commercial but at the same time, ICC got to our notice that on the gloves, they allow only 2 manufacture logos. There is no question of breaking ICC's norms and there is nothing patriotic and nationalistic about it, it's just his personal message that's all. We will go by ICC norms. We just don't want to go against any norms, we are a sporting nation," he said.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had on Friday wrote to the ICC seeking permission which was subsequently turned down by the top cricketing body.

Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Following which, the ICC had requested BCCI to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from gloves of Dhoni.







(ANI)