"We would run heaps of 2s": Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reveals dream batting partner

Melbourne [Australia], March 27 (ANI): Marnus Labuschagne, the world's number one Test batter revealed on Monday that he would like to bat with star India player Virat Kohli from the current 'Fab Four', excluding his compatriot Steve Smith.

Labuschagne held a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter on Monday.

In 2014, former New Zealand batter Martin Crowe named Virat, Steve, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Joe Root as his 'Fab Four' batters of the current generation. Since then, the phrase has been used and accepted widely among the cricketing fraternity.

In a question asked by a fan saying, "If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding Smudge, who would that be?", Labuschagne replied, "has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2s."

Virat has great numbers in Test cricket. In 108 matches, he has scored 8,416 runs at an average of 48.93. He has scored 28 tons and 28 fifties in the format, with the best individual score of 254*.

Labuschagne also revealed his favourite team in the Indian Premier League. To the question, "What's your fav ipl team?", Labuschagne replied, "RCB".

Notably, RCB is yet to win an IPL. They have ended up as runners-up twice, back in 2009 and 2016 and have ended their run in the playoffs stage five times. Labuschagne has not featured in IPL yet either.



Labuschagne also revealed his thoughts on India skipper Rohit Sharma's batting. On being asked by a user, "One word about rohit sharma?", the Aussie replied, "more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye - smooth bat swing."

He was asked by a fan whether he would choose Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan or Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, Labuschagne chose Suryakumar, replying, "Sky", as the India batter is known to fans.

Suryakumar is the number one ranked T20I batter, having scored 1,675 runs in 46 innings across 48 innings at an average of 46.52, with three centuries and 13 fifties. Rizwan is ranked second, having scored 2,635 runs in 69 innings across 80 matches at an average of 48.79, with one century and 23 fifties.

Labuschagne also revealed the toughest spinner he has ever faced, Ravichandran Ashwin. On being asked, "Best Spinner you have ever faced?" by a user, Labuschagne replied, "@ashwinravi99."

Notably, Ashwin was the 'Player of the Series in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, which India won 2-1. He was the top wicket-taker in the series with 25 wickets. He also delivered some crucial contributions with the bat.

On being asked by a user, "One Bowler from history you would have loved to face?", Labuschagne replied, "Would've loved the challenge of facing 1. @DaleSteyn62 2. @7polly7 3. @glennmcgrath11," referring to South African pace legends Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock and former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath.

To a question by a fan asking the batter to describe the Indian fans, Labuschagne said, "very welcoming, love how much they love cricket."

Notably, Labuschagne will be in action against India during the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, London from June 7 onwards. (ANI)

