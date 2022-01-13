'Well done': Sachin praises Pant for his unbeaten ton against SA in 3rd Test

Cape Town [South Africa], January 13 (ANI): Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Rishabh Pant for unbeaten knock of 100 runs in the second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa here at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

With India being bowled out for 198, South Africa have been set a target of 212 to win the series 2-1. Pant remained unbeaten at 100 to keep the Men in Blue in the game.

"A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done. #SAvIND," tweeted Sachin.



Former India batter VVS Laxman also took to his twitter and congratulated Pant for keeping 'India in the game'.

"He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant," tweeted Laxman.

Resuming after lunch at 130/4, India faced a major shock as the long partnership of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant came to an end, after the Indian skipper was dismissed by Ngidi, with the team's total at 152/5.

Pant was then joined by Ravichandran Ashwin who was also sent by Ngidi after getting caught out by Marco Jensen for just 7 runs. Ashwin's dismissal was followed by Shardul Thakur's wicket for 5 runs, with India's total at 170/7.

Later, Kagiso Rabada struck back and sent Umesh Yadav back to the pavalion, without letting him open his account. Marco Jensen also scalped two wickets in the second session and dismissed Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to restrict India to 198. (ANI)

