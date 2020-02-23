Wellington Test: Williamson clears injury scare, Tom Blundell not to field on Day 3

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket Board on Sunday announced that x-ray test ruled out any fracture to skipper Kane Williamson.

Williamson suffered a blow on his right hand's middle finger on day two of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. He will be wearing a light protective guard on his finger to avoid any further injury. BlackCaps' Tom Blundell will not field on day three after he hurt his shoulder while fielding on day one. Blundell will be further assessed after the end of the day's play. Williamson, who looked in great touch, played a knock of 89 runs in the first innings against India while Blundell scored 30 runs.

Resuming the day at 216/5, New Zealand ended their first innings at 348. Williamson, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, and Kyle Jamieson played crucial knocks and helped the host take a lead of 183 over India.

India did not start well in the second innings as they lost Prithvi Shaw (14) in 8th over, reducing the side to 27-1. At the time of filing this report, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease and India were at 54/1. (ANI)