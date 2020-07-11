Welsh government allows recreational cricket from July 13

Cardiff [UK], July 10 (ANI): The Welsh Government has given its permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from July 13, cricket-wales">Cricket Wales announced on Friday.

"cricket-wales">Cricket Wales welcomes the First Minister's announcement at lunchtime today, Friday 10th July, which stated that organised, outdoor activities, including cricket - for up to 30 people - will be permitted in Wales from Monday 13th July," cricket-wales">Cricket Wales said in a statement.

cricket-wales">Cricket Wales said that the purpose of the guidelines that it will issue shortly will be to offer "practical guidance" to players and clubs on the steps they should take while undertaking recreational cricket activity in Wales.

"As of 13 July 2020, recreational cricket matches and outdoor practice sessions can take place, but with some adaptations in place to mitigate the transmission risk of COVID-19, and with overall group size participating, including any coaches and officials, being limited to 30 people in total," the statement read.

cricket-wales">Cricket Wales CEO, Leshia Hawkins, said they are "absolutely thrilled" with the news.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the news today, and as I know the Cricket Family in Wales will be. There has been an extraordinary amount of work by cricket-wales">Cricket Wales staff and Club and League volunteers behind the scenes over the last few months to get us to today I must say a huge thank you to them," Hawkins said in a statement.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also welcomed the decision as the board tweeted, "We are delighted that the Welsh Government have given their permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from Monday 13th July. We are working with @CricketWales and will publish the guidelines for the safe return of the club game in Wales shortly." (ANI)

