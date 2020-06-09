We're going to England to win, says CWI CEO Johnny Grave

St John's [Antigua], June 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave has said that the side is going to England to win the Wisden Trophy and just isn't going to the country on the request of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

His remarks come as West Indies team departed for England to take part in three-match Test series, slated to begin from July 8.

Before leaving for England, all Windies players tested negative for coronavirus.

"All the players' and staff test results are confirmed as negative. We will be training from Thursday once we get the UK test results back. We've got to prepare as we've got to defend the Wisden Trophy. We are not going there to fulfil the ECB's broadcast requirements, we are going there to win," ESPNCricinfo quoted Grave as saying.

Cricket West Indies had announced a 25-member squad last week, including 11 reserves for the three-Test series against England.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus, but this series will mark the return of international cricket.

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, and Keemo Paul have refused to tour England for the three-Test series, and CWI has said that the body respects their decision and will not hold it against them while considering the future selection.

Jason Holder will be leading the West Indies in the three-Test series against England.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:

First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl

Second Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old Trafford

Third Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a 'bio-secure' environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues. So the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players, who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues. (ANI)

