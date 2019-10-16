St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): West Indies on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series.
The two will face each other in three T20Is and same number of ODIs in India. Bothteams will also play a one-off Test from November 27.
Legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr made it to limited-overs squads after a breakout Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019, where he spun Barbados Tridents to the title with 22 wickets. Kieron Pollard will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is while Jason Holder will take command of the longest format.
Another CPL star performer Brandon King was picked in the ODI and T20I squad.
T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams, and Alzarri Joseph.
ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd.
Test squad: Jason Holder (capt), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamrah Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, and Alzarri Joseph.
India white-washed Windies in all the three-formats in their West Indies tour.
West Indies will face Afghanistan in the first T20I at Dehradun on November 5. (ANI)
West Indies announce squad for Afghanistan series
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:09 IST
St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): West Indies on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series.