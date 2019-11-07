West Indies announces 14-member squad for T20I series against India women

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 7 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Thursday announced their 14-member squad for the T20I series against India women.

Stafanie Taylor-led team will compete in a five-match T20I series against India, starting from November 9.

The visitors, India, have won the ODI series by 2-1.

Lead Selector of the Women's and Girls panel, Ann Browne-John, feels that the series is 'vital preparation' for the next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"Following the ODI Series, the majority of the squad has been retained. Chinelle Henry will hopefully be fit and ready to go again after being sidelined through concussion after the first ODI," Cricket West Indies' official website quoted Browne-John as saying.

"Shakera Selman will bring her experience to this team to add more firepower to the bowling attack. The team has always had good performances in T20 matches and this series is vital preparation for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," Browne-John added.

West Indies' 14-member squad: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shermaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond. (ANI)

