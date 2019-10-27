West Indies Cricket (WCI) logo
West Indies announces women's squad for ODI series against India

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:33 IST

St John's [Antigua], Oct 27 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday named a fourteen-member squad for the upcoming first two ODIs against India.
Experienced duo Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation returned to West Indies' squad, accompanied by two new faces.
The team will be led by Stafanie Taylor. Aaliyah Alleyne and Shawnisha Hector were selected into the main squad for the first time, with Hector having been reserve before.
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, and Sheneta Grimmond.

Indian women's team will travel to Windies to play three ODIs commencing from November 1.
Speaking on the selection of the squad, Lead Selector of the Women's and Girls panel, Ann Browne-John said, "The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad. We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury."
"Also the selectors were impressed by the young medium-pace duo of Aaliyah Alleyne and Shawnisha Hector during the training camp, meriting their inclusion in the final 14-member squad," he added.
The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. (ANI)

