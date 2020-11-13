West Indies contingent clears 3rd coronavirus test in New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 12 (ANI): All members of the West Indies contingent have tested negative from the third and final coronavirus tests, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.

The players, management, and support staff will leave the managed isolation on Friday.

"All members of the initial @windiescricket touring party, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have returned negative results from their third and final COVID-19 test. The players, management, and support staff are scheduled to leave managed isolation tomorrow," New Zealand Cricket tweeted.





West Indies' touring party had arrived in New Zealand on Friday, October 30 after a 54-hour journey from the Caribbean.

Earlier in the day, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named Nicholas Pooran as the T20I vice-captain while Roston Chase was named as the Test vice-captain for the upcoming series against New Zealand

Windies last played T20Is in March this year against Sri Lanka. For the series against the Kiwis, West Indies will be without the services of Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell.

During the proposed tour of New Zealand, West Indies are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is from November 27 to December 15. (ANI)

