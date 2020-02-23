West Indies fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Feb 23 (ANI): West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Saturday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target even after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pollard pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charges.

In a thrilling encounter, Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by one run in the first ODI. Both the teams will now face each other on February 26. (ANI)

