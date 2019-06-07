West Indies skipper Jason Holder
West Indies skipper Jason Holder

West Indies 'frustrated' over poor umpiring

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:15 IST

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): The poor display of umpiring during the 11th match of the World Cup being played between Australia and West Indies, made latter's Carlos Braithwaite say that the umpiring was 'frustrating.'
"I don't know if I'll be fined for saying it but I just think that the umpiring was a bit frustrating. Even when we were bowling we thought a few balls close to head height were called wides. And obviously three decisions in one over as far as I can remember being dodgy, it was frustrating and sent ripples through the dressing room," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Brathwaite as saying.
Chasing a target of 289 runs, West Indies faced a 15-run defeat at the hands of Australia on Thursday.
Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge overturned four of their decisions. Apart from that, Gaffaney also missed a front foot no-ball bowled by Mitchell Starc and on the next delivery, Starc sent Chris Gayle back to the pavilion.
"To lose Chris in a chase of 280, who can probably get 180 of them himself obviously, broke the start that we wanted to have. But the umpires do their job, they try to do it to the best of their ability, we as players go out there to do our job as well, so there was no confrontation between the players and the umpires," he said.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder also expressed his exasperation and said they were unlucky to be on the other end of all the decisions.
"I think I'll just say I just found ourselves a bit unlucky to be on the other end of all the decisions. I guess honest mistakes from the umpires, I don't want to get into the officiating part, but it's just ironic. I don't even know what to say about it, but it is a funny situation where all of them went against us, and then we had to review them, but I guess that's part of the game again," Holder said.
West Indies will now face South Africa on June 10. (ANI)

