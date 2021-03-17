West Indies garner 30 Super League points in series against Sri Lanka

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], March 15 (ANI): West Indies have grabbed a full 30 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka after blanking the opposition 3-0.

Darren Bravo's brilliant century powered West Indies to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. With this win, West Indies completed a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series.

The two-time World Cup winners had lost all three matches in their first series against Bangladesh but have caught up with Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan at 30 points on the points table. This was the first WCSL series for Sri Lanka.



Australia lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.

All sides play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.

The tournament features the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates in matches.

Sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played in June and July of 2023. (ANI)

