West Indies in 'good space' heading into Women's WC, says Stafanie Taylor

Dubai [UAE], February 20 (ANI): West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said the side is heading to the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in a good space.

Taylor also credited coach Courtney Walsh for making a huge impact on the West Indies side.

"The West Indies are heading to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in a good space, the like of which I have not seen for a long time," Taylor wrote in an ICC column.

"A lot of that is down to the coaching staff. Courtney Walsh took over as head coach in 2020 and the impact that he and his team have made has been huge. They have been able to teach us things that we were just completely unaware of previously," she added.

The West Indies skipper also had some advice for the young players who will be playing their first ODI World Cup.



"We still have a few players from the 2017 World Cup, and players like Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews are in good form," said Taylor.

"But there are also a lot of youngsters who we have been able to integrate into the side. For those playing their first World Cup, my advice to them is to enjoy themselves.

"There will be nerves, there is no way around that, but they just need to enjoy the opportunity," she added.

The winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will take home USD 1.32 million in prize money, double the amount awarded to the 2017 victors.

The runners-up of the tournament, which takes place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, will earn USD 600,000 - an increase of USD 270,000 from when India finished runners-up to England last time.

In the upcoming World Cup, every team will play each other once in the round-robin group stage, with the 28 games played across six host cities in New Zealand. (ANI)

