West Indies looking for new women's head coach

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday started the recruitment process 'within the Caribbean to find a permanent head coach for the West Indies women's team'.

The outgoing coach and former West Indies batsman Gus Logie had been appointed interim head coach in October 2019 and his last assignment was the T20 World Cup in Australia, where West Indies suffered a premature exit, winning just one of their four league games.

"Following the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, we have now begun the recruitment process for finding a permanent women's team head coach," CWI's Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said.

"The successful candidate will be expected to drive our women's program forward and improve our results across both formats. We are grateful for the efforts of interim head coach, Gus Logie, who has led the squad during this transition period and will continue in his interim role until the process has concluded," he added.

According to the Cricket Windies release, "the candidate will primarily be responsible for producing West Indies women's teams which perform consistently with winning performance in ODIs and T20Is through the design and delivery of well-structured and progressive coaching programs."

"Effectively deploying resources and implementing tactical initiatives to ensure the achievement of superior match results and top placement in all ICC competitions. Managing the on and off-field development of current and new players through elite player development, health and welfare programmes. Managing an elite and dynamic team management unit to get the maximum output from the players," it added.

The deadline for interested candidates to apply is May 26, 2020.


