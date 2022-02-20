West Indies name squad for Women's World Cup, Stafanie Taylor to lead

St John's [Antigua], February 20 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women's selection panel has named the 15-member West Indies squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, to be played in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Stafanie Taylor will lead the squad, with off-spinner Anisa Mohammed as vice-captain for her fifth Cricket World Cup.

The squad includes several exciting young players who will be competing at the marquee event for the first time.

These are spinner Karishma Ramharack, fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, allrounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams.

The 15-member squad will be joined by three traveling reserves, Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow as per the ICC's medical protocols for the tournament.



"The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience. We have Anisa Mohammed who's playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden cricket World Cup selection," CWI's Lead Selector for Women's cricket Ann Browne-John said in a statement.

"The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the Tournament. There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it is expected that they would raise their levels even further during the competition.

"Afy Fletcher's return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class leg-spinner," Browne-John added.

The West Indies Women will open their title chase against host country New Zealand on March 4 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Their seventh and final match of the group stage is against South Africa on March 24 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The semi-final one will be played on March 30 at Basin Reserve in Wellington with semi-final 2 on March 31 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The final will be played on April 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

West Indies World Cup squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams (ANI)

