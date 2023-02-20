West Indies name squads for white-ball series against South Africa

St John's [Antigua], February 20 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men's Selection Panel on Monday announced the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads for the upcoming series against South Africa.

West Indies' tour of South Africa begins with two Tests, between February 28 and March 12, where they will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, before the white-ball games start. The ODIs come first, on March 16, 18 and 21, followed by the T20Is, on March 25, 26 and 28.

In the ODIs, Shai Hope will have his first series as captain with all-rounder Rovman Powell appointed as the new vice-captain. In the T20Is, captain Rovman Powell will be supported by a new vice-captain in batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has earned a recall to the ODI squad on the back of his performances during the CG United Super50 Cup last November. He was the joint leading-wicket taker spearheading the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force bowling attack, taking 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2. He last played ODIs for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in July 2019.



Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been named in the T20I squad subject to medical clearance. Fast bowler Jayden Seales remains unavailable for selection following a knee injury and subsequent surgery, while another fast bowler Anderson Philiip has returned to training but is not yet match-fit.

"We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on. It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front," Lead Selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement released by CWI.

"For the T20Is, we have an experienced squad. What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June 2024," Haynes added.

ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith.

T20I squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith. (ANI)

