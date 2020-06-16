West Indies pace attack can challenge any team in the world, says Roddy Estwick

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match Test series between West Indies and England, the Windies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has said they can challenge any team in the world with their potent bowling attack.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the series between England-West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

"What we've done is improve our fitness. That's one of the key things. If you look back in the 80s, that's one thing the fast bowlers had, was fitness, and the other thing is they're now understanding fast bowling, they're getting to the age, Kemar and Shannon, where they're leading the attack, they're very, very experienced," ESPNcricinfo quoted Estwick as saying.

"Jason Holder has become a lot better Test match bowler in the last two years, Alzarri Joseph is now beginning to show his potential. So we've got four fast bowlers where we can challenge any team in the world," he added.

Estwick also said that with fast bowlers like Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas, and Anderson Phillip named in the squad for the England tour, it's an 'exciting' time for the team.

"The fast bowling is very key to us. Shannon, Jason, Alzarri, Kemar. The four big fast bowlers, they're here but what we've also got on this tour is a group of youngsters coming through Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas, Anderson Phillip," said Estwick.

"We're beginning to get blessed with fast bowlers again in the West Indies, so that's an exciting time for us. So we're looking forward to this series and looking forward to seeing how the fast bowlers go," he added.

West Indies will be playing the three-match Test series against England behind closed doors beginning from July 8. The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserve players for the tour: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican. (ANI)

