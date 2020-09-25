West Indies, Pakistan to tour New Zealand as NZC gets govt approval

Christchurch [New Zealand], September 25 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday announced that it has received government approval and will host West Indies and Pakistan in their upcoming home summer.

NZC said that the details of the upcoming summer's schedule will be announced early next week.

"NZC has received Government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer, in line with prescribed health protocols and beginning with @windiescricket and @TheRealPCB. Details of the upcoming summer's schedule will be announced early next week," NZC tweeted.



However, New Zealand's ODI series against Australia has been postponed.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia (CA) announced the postponement of the Australian men's Test match against Afghanistan and the three ODIs against New Zealand until the 2021-22 season.

The matches had originally been scheduled for 2020-21, however, the complexity of scheduling international matches during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the three Boards agreeing to the need to postpone the matches.

CA is confident that it will find suitable windows for each postponed match to be played within the current FTP period that concludes in 2023.

Australia will host India for four Tests, three ODIs, and three T20I this summer. (ANI)

