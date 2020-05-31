West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

St John's [Antigua], May 30 (ANI): In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England.

As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a 'bio-secure' environment in the UK.

"The Board also gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England. The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and their own medical and public health advisers," Cricket West Indies said in an official statement.

"These discussions involve the local and international logistics and protocols which are already being put in place to minimise risk and optimize the health and safety of all concerned. CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played behind closed doors," it added.

West Indies were first slated to play three Tests against England in June, but the original starting date of the series was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking to go ahead with the series against West Indies in July and then the Three Lions will play three Tests against Pakistan.

England players have already started training and on Friday, the ECB named around 55 players who have started training again.

Cricket West Indies has now also said that it is seeking the government's approval for facilitating the movement of players and support staff, using private charter planes and conducting medical screenings and individual COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.(ANI)

