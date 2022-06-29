West Indies squad named for white-ball series against Bangladesh, Powell announced new T20 vice-captain

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], June 29 (ANI): Cricket West Indies' (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday announced the West Indies men's squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series and the three-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh.

Rovman Powell has been announced as the new vice-captain for the T20Is while left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy returns after recovering from injuries.

There are also recalls for experienced wicket-keeper batter Devon Thomas and allrounders Keemo Paul. In the ODI series squad, there is a call up for left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Lead selector, Desmond Haynes said: "We know Rovman's history. He has captained the West Indies before and is also the captain of his CPL franchise. Our role is to look at future leaders as well and we have identified a few, including himself, who we will be putting programmes around to ensure we keep them involved in that aspect of the cricket."

"Thomas is a very versatile cricketer, who has been knocking on the door in all formats. He has been doing well in franchise cricket and with that level of talent, we must ensure we keep him interested. He brings a lot to the table and is basically a four-dimensional player, he can bat, bowl, he is brilliant in the field, and he can keep wicket as well. McCoy has done exceptionally well in the IPL and enjoyed a successful stint in England as well, so we are confident that he is back to his best in terms of playing and fitness," he continued.



Haynes added, "Generally, we have to start looking at the bigger picture of getting these players playing together as often as possible in preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later down in the year. We need to ensure we are fielding a very strong side for that tournament."

The T20I Series opens with back-to-back matches on July 2 and July 3 at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

This will see a return to international cricket at the fully refurbished venue, where international cricket is being hosted for the first time since the hurricane damage of 2017.

The Series climaxes with the third and final match on Tuesday, July 7 at the Guyana National Stadium. The ODI series will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on July 10, July 13 and July 16.

Full Squads:

T20 Internationals -- Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserve: Dominic Drakes.

One-Day Internationals -- Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, and Jayden Seales. Reserve: Romario Shepherd. (ANI)

